Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid on Sunday before a much-needed two-week break, although many of their players will be on international duty. Two of them will be Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, both of whom have been coming back from respective injury problems.

Mbappe returned in midweek against Manchester City after sitting out the last three weeks with a knee complaint, while Bellingham is still waiting to come back from a hamstring injury that he suffered in early February. Despite this, both have been called up for friendly matches that will be played during international break, and understandably, Real Madrid are upset about this.

As per Sport, Real Madrid are “nervous and angry” about Mbappe and Bellingham’s call-ups. Both players are nowhere near 100%, and because of this, they would be at risk of relapses if they were to be involved for France and England respectively.

Real Madrid particularly dumbfounded at Bellingham call-up

Mbappe’s call-up is more understandable in the sense that he has returned to action for Real Madrid, and he could be in line to start against Atleti on Sunday. However, the decision with Bellingham is much more questionable, given that he has yet to make his comeback since tearing his hamstring almost two months ago.

Real Madrid do not understand why Bellingham has been selected to play for England during the upcoming break, and although head coach Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that no risks will be taken, they would much prefer the midfielder to remain in the Spanish capital over the next two weeks, as it would allow him to prepare well for the season run-in.

It remains to be seen just how many minutes Mbappe and Bellingham play during the international break, but Real Madrid will desperately be hoping that both return to them without any bumps and bruises.