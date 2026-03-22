Real Madrid have regularly encountered Premier League interest in their players, and they are doing so again in the lead-up to the summer. Eduardo Camavinga in the man in question on this occasion, with the French midfielder increasingly linked with leaving the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

It has been a tough season for Camavinga, who has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot. This has partly been down to injury, but with Thiago Pitarch’s emergence and the impending return of Jude Bellingham, he is likely to find himself out of the team for the season run-in.

If that does prove to be the case, he could consider a move away in the summer. If he does, he would have Liverpool and Chelsea vying for his signature, with CaughtOffside reporting that both clubs have held talks with the 23-year-old’s agent in recent weeks.

The report states that the feeling within Real Madrid is that Camavinga’s time at the club, which started in 2021 when he signed from Rennes, is coming to an end. They are prepared to let him leave in the summer, with an asking price in excess of €50m having been set.

Liverpool favourites to sign Camavinga

At this stage, Liverpool are considered to be ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Camavinga. They have been following the France international for some time, and now could be the time they manage to prise him away from Real Madrid.

It will be very interesting to see how Camavinga’s situation plays out over the coming weeks and months in the lead-up to the summer. Given that Real Madrid want to sign a new midfielder, it does make sense for someone to move on, and while Dani Ceballos is a prime candidate in that regard, there are also many chances for Camavinga to end his five-year stay at the Bernabeu.