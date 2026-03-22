It has been another weekend of enthralling action across La Liga, with 10 matches having been and gone ahead of the final international break of the season. Here is Football España’s round-up of the games that have taken place.

Villarreal deal blow to Real Sociedad’s top 5 hopes

Villarreal 3-1 Real Sociedad

A first half blitz carried Villarreal to victory on Friday night. Gerard Moreno, Georges Mikautadze and Nicolas Pepe all scored in the opening 23 minutes, and while Luka Sucic got a goal back for Real Sociedad in the second half, it was not enough to prevent defeat at La Ceramica – a result that cements the Yellow Submarine in 3rd after Atletico Madrid lost the Madrid derby on Sunday.

Elche come from behind to defeat Mallorca in six-pointer

Elche 2-1 Mallorca

Elche moved out of the relegation places on Saturday with a come-from-behind victory over Mallorca, who have replaced them in the drop zone. Pablo Torre had given the visitors the lead, but goals from Rafa Mir and Tete Morente sealed a crucial win for the home side.

Getafe leapfrog Espanyol with impressive RCDE Stadium win

Espanyol 1-2 Getafe

Getafe continue to punch above their weight, and their latest impressive result came at the RCDE Stadium. Two goals in first half stoppage time from Domingos Duarte and Mauro Arambarri put Jose Bordalas’ side in a stop position, and although Roberto Fernandez netted for Espanyol in the second period, the visitors held on for the victory.

Levante sink Real Oviedo to increase survival chances

Levante 4-2 Real Oviedo

Levante are now only three points away from safety, as they extended their unbeaten run with a deserved victory at home to Real Oviedo. Carlos Espi’s brace gave the hosts a fine start, but in four first half minutes, they were pegged back by efforts from Ilyas Chaira and Federico Vinas. However, the Valencians secured the win with second half strikes from Iker Losada and Ivan Romero.

Osasuna keep up El Sadar record as late goal ensures victory

Osasuna 1-0 Girona

In a game of fine margins, Osasuna continued their home comforts with a narrow win over Girona. Paulo Gazzaniga denied the hosts on a number of occasions throughout the match, but he was powerless to stop Ante Budimir’s header in the 80th minute.

Sevilla woes continue as Valencia continue recent revival

Sevilla 0-2 Valencia

It’s now three wins in their last four for Valencia, who are only three points off the European places after victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. First half goals from Hugo Duro and Largie Ramazani sealed victory for Los Che, as the pressure ramps up on Sevilla head coach Matias Almeyda after a fourth winless match in a row.

Alaves seal sensational comeback victory at Balaidos

Celta Vigo 3-4 Alaves

The performance of the weekend goes to Alaves, who came from 3-0 down to seal a remarkable victory over Celta Vigo. Goals from Ferran Jutgla (x2) and Hugo Alvarez had the hosts in a commanding position after 37 minutes, but the visitors responded with Toni Martinez (x2), Angel Perez and Abde Rebbach, as they move three points clear of the relegation places.

Athletic Club return to winning ways as Real Betis beaten

Athletic Club 2-1 Real Betis

In their first match since Ernesto Valverde announced his decision to leave at the end of the season, Athletic Club secured victory against Real Betis. Dani Vivian and Oihan Sancet struck before half time, and while substitute Pablo Fornals netted in the second period, Los Leones held on for a morale-boosting win.