Real Madrid will be busy this summer, and among their plans is to bring in at least one new central defender. This is necessary due to the expected departure of David Alaba, and another that could be on his way out of the Bernabeu is Antonio Rudiger.

Like Alaba, Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season. Much has been made about whether he will be offered a new deal, but at this stage, Real Madrid are more likely to give him the opportunity to stick around for one more year, given how he has fared in recent weeks in terms of performances and fitness.

The likelihood is that Rudiger would prioritise staying at Real Madrid, but even if that offer comes, it’s unlikely to be the only one that comes his way leading up to the summer. According to Tuttosport (via Sport), Juventus are readying a proposal for the Germany international, whom they want to bring back to Italian football.

Juventus intend to offer Rudiger a two-year contract, and if accepted, he would link back up with Luciano Spalletti, whom he worked under at Roma. The Serie A club have already held talks with the Real Madrid defender’s agent, and they will be planning more in an attempt to convince him of the move.

Rudiger exit would be big blow for Alvaro Arbeloa

The Real Madrid hierarchy is more relaxed about the possibility of Rudiger leaving at the end of the season, but current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is determined for the veteran defender to stick around. He’s a big fan, and if he were to leave for Juventus in the summer, it would be a big blow for him – although it is far from concern that he continues in charge at the Bernabeu by the time next season comes around.