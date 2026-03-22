Barcelona continued their fantastic recent form with a narrow 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano that they were made to work very hard for, with Ronald Araujo’s first half goal proving to be the difference at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Joan Garcia – 8

His match looked over in the first half when he went down holding the same calf he injured against Newcastle United, but Barcelona will be very thankful that he stayed on. Made three vital saves to deny Carlos Martin, Unai Lopez and Jorge de Frutos on the way to a crucial clean sheet.

Ronald Araujo – 7.5

The matchwinner. It was a brilliant header for his goal, which was an excellent moment for him after a difficult season so far. Defensively, he looked more comfortable than he has playing at right-back in recent weeks.

Pau Cubarsi – 7

Excellent first half performance from the teenager, but he started to struggle when Rayo upped the ante in the second period.

Gerard Martin – 6.5

Had a couple of nervy moments, but he once again contributes to a clean sheet.

Joao Cancelo – 8

He’s struggled defensively since returning to Barcelona in January, but he was top class in that area. He topped his performance off with the assist for Araujo’s goal.

Marc Bernal – 6.5

Started well, but the significant number of minutes he’s played recently started to catch up with him. As such, it was no surprise to see him taken off on the hour mark.

Pedri – 7.5

He was right up for it against Rayo. Ran the midfield on his own at times, and Barcelona will be encouraged by 90 minutes in his legs ahead of the final stretch of the season.

Lamine Yamal – 6.5

Not his day. Should’ve had a wonder assist after he set up Raphinha, but on the whole, Rayo did well to hold him down.

Fermin Lopez – 6.5

Had a few bright moments, but he was unable to make a decisive impact in attack.

Raphinha – 6.5

A bizarre afternoon for the Brazilian. He should have scored at least twice, but his finishing let him down. Still, he put in a power of work yet again.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Could not follow up his Newcastle exploits, and after a quiet first half, he was taken off.

Substitutes

Ferran Torres – 6

Like Lewandowski, he struggled to make any sort of impact.

Dani Olmo – 6

Struggled to make much of an impression on proceedings.

Marc Casado – 6.5

Got involved a lot during the period when Rayo were in the ascendency.

Marcus Rashford – 6

His first minutes for a couple of weeks, but he looked up to speed.

Xavi Espart – N/A

Brought on late after Cancelo went off injured.