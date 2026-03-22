Barcelona have gone into the international break with another victory, as they defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0 on Sunday afternoon. The Catalans are now seven points clear in the La Liga title race, although that would drop back down to four if Real Madrid are victorious in the Madrid derby.

As per Marca, head coach Hansi Flick delivered his assessment of the 90 minutes at the Spotify Camp Nou during his post-match press conference. He heaped praise on Rayo’s performance, although he was pleased that his side did just enough to secure the win.

“I’m happy. It hasn’t been easy for us, but after so many games in the last few weeks, the important thing has been the three points. It wasn’t our best game, but Rayo played a fantastic game. Iñigo (Perez) did a great job, with his age… I really like his team. He has great style and football. I congratulate him.”

Flick delighted with Joan Garcia performance vs Rayo

Joan Garcia was Barcelona’s standout performer against Rayo, as he made a number of crucial saves to keep the clean sheet needed to seal another win. Flick was delighted with his goalkeeper, who will link up with the Spain squad during the international break.

“He has shown the strength and quality he has; and kept a clean sheet. That’s why we brought him to Barça. I’m happy for him. He deserves to be in the national team.”

Flick also expressed his pleasure for Ronald Araujo, who scored Barcelona’s match-winning goal at the Spotify Camp Nou.

“I’m very happy, because he also scored an important goal for the team. We have to be happy for him. He has shown stability, and he is important in corners. The goal will give him confidence.”

Flick: Joao Cancelo is not injured

Flick also confirmed that Joao Cancelo, who also impressed against Rayo, is not injured, despite needing to be substituted late on.

“He is not injured. I congratulate him, he had an incredible second half. We had to change him, but it’s incredible how he has endured. I’m very happy for him and for his performance. He has done very well.”