Barcelona Rayo Vallecano

WATCH: Ronald Araujo heads Barcelona in front against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona will go seven points clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race with victory over Rayo Vallecano, and they have opened the scoring at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It has been a mad start to proceedings in Catalonia. Rayo should have scored inside the opening minute, but Joan Garcia produced a fantastic stop to deny Carlos Martin. Raphinha had an equally big chance to score soon after, but he prodded the ball wide in a 1-on-1 situation.

Fortunately for Barcelona, they are the side that has not been made to pay for their big miss. On 24 minutes, they have opened the scoring courtesy of Ronald Araujo, who has headed home Joao Cancelo’s corner at the back post.

It’s a big moment for Araujo, who had been a slight doubt for this match due to muscle discomfort. He’s had a season to forget, but this is a moment that he will be delighted with, and as things stand, it is taking Barcelona seven points clear in the La Liga title race.

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Tags Barcelona La Liga Rayo Vallecano

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