Next month, Barcelona will continue their efforts to end their 11-year wait to win a Champions League title when they face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final of the competition. The Catalans will host the first leg on the 8th of April, before travelling to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano six days later for the return leg.

It’s the opposite setup from the recent Copa del Rey semi-final between the two sides, which Atleti won 4-3 on aggregate. Barcelona are determined to get their revenge for that exit, as has been made clear by midfielder Dani Olmo, as per Cadena SER.

“We are motivated. Everyone remembers what happened in the Copa del Rey, and I see the team prepared and eager to win. It’s an expected scenario for us. We already experienced it last year and we know that it is all or nothing. If we’re at our level, we can do it.”

Olmo: Very special to return to Barcelona in 2024

Olmo was speaking to Barcelona’s official media channels on a number of topics, and one of them was his return to the club in the summer of 2024, which was 10 years after he left the La Masia academy. He pad tribute to his family’s role in how his career transpired.

“With family and friends, it was very special to return after 10 years. My parents and my brother have always accompanied me. My mother took me to Croatia when I was little, my father helped me take a leap in level, and with my brother I started playing.”

Olmo was also asked about Gavi, who made his long-awaited Barcelona return earlier this month.

“He is one of the funniest, especially in training, when he competes or when he gets angry.”

Olmo sends message to aspiring footballers

Olmo signed off the interview by sending a message to all aspiring footballers.

“You have to work hard for your dreams. The challenge is not only to arrive, but to maintain the level. There are special days, but the most difficult thing is to continue and win. The key is hard work, sacrifice and never losing focus.”