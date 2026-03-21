VALENCIA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of the Nou Mestalla Stadium, which is half built as Valencia struggle with a huge debt and so continue to play at the old Estadio Mestalla on September 29, 2010 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have requested two new additions to their venue list for the 2030 World Cup, following the removal of two of their original choices. Spain are seeking a total of 11 venues for the tournament, but it is likely that at least one is rejected by FIFA.

The total number of venues for the 2030 World Cup is likely to be between 16 and 18 for Spain, Portugal and Morocco, as per Diario AS. Portugal are keen to maintain the three stadiums they have selected, and Morocco are keen to keep their six venues, but are at risk of one.

Riazor and La Rosaleda exit World Cup running

In recent weeks, FIFA have been conducting inspections of the stadiums in the running for the World Cup, but before they could be examined, Malaga’s La Rosaleda (Andalusia) and Deportivo La Coruna’s Riazor (Galicia) stadiums have dropped out of the running. Their exits are due to doubts over the funding of the projects.

Nou Mestalla and Balaidos looking to be replacements

In exchange, the RFEF are hoping that at least the Nou Mestalla project in Valencia will be accepted as a replacement venue for one of those that have exited. It was notable that Valencia was left out as a host city, but most expect it to make the final cut. The new Valencia CF stadium is expected to be completed in 2027 or 2028. On the other hand, Galicia are pushing for Celta Vigo’s Balaidos stadium to be included too, although this is less certain.

Current stadiums on Spain’s list

Currently, Camp Nou and the RCDE Stadium (Barcelona), the Metropolitano and the Bernabeu (Madrid), La Romareda (Zaragoza), San Mames (Bilbao), the Reale Arena (Donostia-San Sebastian), La Cartuja (Seville) and the Estadio Gran Canaria are all set to be host venues. However there are more doubts over whether the latter will be maintained, following the FIFA inspection.