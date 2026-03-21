Spain are getting set for the 2026 World Cup, and have reorganised after the cancellation of La Finalissima. After releasing their World Cup home kit back in November, this week the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) put out their away jersey, a white edition produced by Adidas.

La Roja went for a vintage look with their home shirt, which recalls some of their old kits from the 1990s. Their new away kit is white with red trim, and includes detailed pattern on the front. As per Cadena SER, the detail is inspired by classic manuscripts and books from Spain’s past. Adidas’ publication also states that it goes back to Spain’s heritage.

Spain confirm second friendly with Egypt

Following the cancellation of La Finalissima in Qatar, with the RFEF and Argentine Football Assocation (AFA) unable to agree on an alternative venue, La Roja have been scrambling for matches so as not to interrupt their World Cup preparations, with Luis de la Fuente announcing his final squad before the World Cup on Friday. The first of those will be at La Ceramica in Vila-Real, where they will face Serbia on the 27th of March.

La Roja were due to face Egypt after La Finalissima in Doha, and it was uncertain as to whether the Pharaohs would remain Spain’s opponents. Yet the RFEF have confirmed a second friendly with Egypt for the 31st of March, which will be held at Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium.

Spain’s World Cup preparations

Spain will have two final friendly matches before the tournament gets underway in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their send off will be at Riazor in Galicia on the 4th of June, where La Roja will take on Iraq. Four days later, they will face Peru in Puebla, Mexico, giving them eight days before their first group game against Cape Verde. After the Peru match, Spain will travel to their base in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where they will stay for the tournament.