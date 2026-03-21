Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has defended Antonio Rudiger amid criticism over his playing style, and uncertainty over his future. The German veteran is out of contract this summer, and is fighting for a new one-year extension at the Santiago Bernaabeu.

Ahead of the Madrid derby, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was full of praise for Arbeloa and his impact on Real Madrid. The former Castilla manager also had kind words for his opposite number, when asked what he made of Simeone referring to Atletico as ‘the people’s team’, and more pointedly, what that makes Real Madrid.

“No… yes… well, that sounds great to me (smiles). I’m focused on my team. And it’s a privilege to face coaches like Diego Simeone, who have been demonstrating his quality and talent as a coach for many years at Atletico Madrid. Where he’s taken them, the consistency he’s maintained, and where he’s put Atletico Madrid again…” he told Diario AS.

“It’s a privilege because he’s the kind of coach who pushes you to your limits, demands your best, and makes you think twice about every match. So… well, I’ll say it again: it’s a privilege to be able to face the best coaches in the world.”

‘Rudiger is an example for young players’

Another talking point in his press conference was Antonio Rudiger. The 33-year-old has received criticism in recent weeks, not just for kneeing Getafe’s Diego Rico in the head, but also claiming Rico would not have gotten up had he intended to injure him. With Real Madrid reportedly edging towards offering him a new deal, Arbeloa was asked about his future.

“I don’t like to get involved in these matters; I have a lot of respect for both the club and the player, and they are the two parties who need to understand each other. But if you ask me… I’m willing to have a statue of Rüdiger made and put in my garden. He’s a player who, from the first day I arrived, has only ever made himself available to the coaching staff. I remember perfectly that he sat down with me and said, ‘Mister, I’ll be here in March; when the tough times come, I’ll be ready.’ And he certainly has been.”

“It’s been fortunate that the treatment he had with Niko (Mihic) in London worked the way it did. He’s the role model all young players should look up to. And well… I hope that Real Madrid fans are aware of how lucky we are to have him at this club. And that they will always be grateful to him for the effort, the personality, and the character he brings to the team. For his talent as a player. (Pause) I can only say absolutely wonderful things about Antonio Rüdiger.”

‘His influencce goes beyond the pitch’ – Arbeloa on Carvajal

Another veteran whose future is uncertain is Dani Carvajal, who is also out of contract this summer. The news this week though was that he was left out of Luis de la Fuente’s final Spain squad before the World Cup.

“I have to think about Real Madrid, and that’s what I’ve done when I’ve put Carvajal on the pitch, like against Elche, when he was able to play 90 minutes. I think that will help him; it will be very good for him to get back into rhythm and continue helping us. Just like he did in the matches against Manchester City. He’s available.”

“And as always, he’s a player whose influence goes far beyond what he contributes on the pitch, which is very, very important, of course, we can’t deny that. Ultimately, that’s what footballers want and how they help. But… well, the importance of each of his messages in the dressing room… I think he helps his teammates a great deal. And that’s what we need, isn’t it? A leader. For me, a leader is someone who is capable of leading both on and off the pitch. Because either you’re a leader everywhere, or you’re not a leader at all.”

De la Fuente included Pedro Porro and Marcos Llorente as his right-back options ahead of Carvajal, who has not been playing regularly since coming back from a knee injury in January. The Spain manager did explain that Carvajal still had a chance to make the World Cup squad though.