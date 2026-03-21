Real Madrid are planning to sign a new midfielder this summer, and in recent months, numerous targets have been drawn up. Rodri Hernandez, Vitinha and Chema Andres have all been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, and now a new name has entered the equation.

Real Madrid are on top of the Premier League market, haven’t signed the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent years. Their latest acquisition from England could be Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, with Reuters (via ED) reporting that Los Blancos recently registered their interest in the Brazil international.

Guimaraes is a player that Real Madrid have followed for a number of years, and with a real possibility that he leaves Newcastle in the summer, they are prepared to strike – especially with Manchester United also in the race.

Man United are already said to have been in talks with Guimaraes’ camp for a number of weeks, and while these have gone well, the emergence of Real Madrid has shaken things up. The midfielder would prefer too join Real Madrid, and the likelihood is that Newcastle would prioritise selling to a non-Premier League rival.

Is Guimaraes the answer to Real Madrid’s midfield woes?

Midfield is an area where Real Madrid have struggled ever since Toni Kroos retired in 2024, and after deciding against addressing the issue last summer, it has continued into the current campaign. Guimaraes could be the player that solves these woes, although he is not a particularly similar profile to that of the former Germany international.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid do proceed with plans to move for Guimaraes during the summer transfer window. For now, they will stick with their plan to mull over their list of candidates, which continues to grow as the weeks and months go on.