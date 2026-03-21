Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has suggested that Eric Garcia is not fit enough to join up with the Spain squad next week, in their final call-up before the 2026 World Cup. Garcia started on Wednesday against Newcastle United in Barcelona’s 7-2 win, but was removed after 20 minutes.

Before his side faced Rayo Vallecano in the first half of the season, Flick called on his side to be unselfish with their work, stating that ‘ego kills success’. This reflection was put to him again before their second tie of the season.

“Those words are in the past. When we look at the matches, the performance has been good. We’ve talked about Newcastle; this is the fantastic level I want from the team. We’re like this when we’re active and playing with intensity. That’s when everyone enjoys the football. It’s important to maintain this level in the final stretch of the season. The aim is for them to enjoy playing with their teammates more, and I could see that in Wednesday’s match. I really liked it,” he told MD.

🚨 Raphinha will stay at FC Barcelona for at least one more year, so he will not be listening to offers this summer. His current contract expires in 2028, but a renewal is not ruled out. [@sport] 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/4oYe18KWix — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 21, 2026

Eric Garcia’s Spain absence could be due to physical status

The Catalan defender did not make Luis de la Fuente’s cut for the Spain squad either, and Flick was asked about his status ahead of Barcelona’s Sunday meeting with Rayo.

“He’ll be on the bench, we’ll see. He might not play, but he’ll be on the bench, which is good news,” Flick revealed, before praising the composure of Xavi Espart, his potential alternative.

Asked about his absence from La Roja, Flick suggested that it could well be due to his struggles for fitness.

“Perhaps he’s not ready to play due to overexertion. He’s been playing fantastically. He needs to maintain this level and we’ll see in the summer. It’s the coach’s decision, not mine.”

Joan Garcia ready to face Rayo Vallecano

It looked as if Joan Garcia was going to be injured, after he also came off against Newcastle, but he appears to have escpaed injury. De la Fuente took the unprecedented step of including four goalkeepers in the Spain squad, resulting in a first call-up for Garcia. Flick confirmed that he was fit.

“He can play tomorrow. I’m happy for him about the call-up to the national team.”

Praise for Gerard Martin

One of the players that has grown in Eric’s absence alongside Pau Cubarsi is Gerard Martin, who has been the regular partner for the 19-year-old in recent games. Flick said he was an example for other players.

“Gerard is a great example of what can be achieved with attitude and effort. Anything is possible. We analysed him when I arrived because we needed a left-back, and I spoke with Deco and Bojan. My staff analysed all the Barca Atletic players and the promotion play-off matches. I liked watching him. I think he has improved a lot. What I see from him is fantastic.”

Despite Ronald Araujo’s return to fitness, Martin seems to have eeked out a spot in the starting XI of late. With Alejandro Balde out injured, Joao Cancelo has picked up the left-back spot. When Balde returns, it will be interesting to see if he is back in the starting line-up, and which player drops out.