Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde has explained his decision to leave the club at the end of the season, after the announcement was made on Friday afternoon. ‘El Txingurri’ will bring to an end his third spell at the Basque giants at the end of the season, following four highly successful years at the club, which included a return to the Champions League and a Copa del Rey victory.

Speaking ahead of Athletic’s clash with Real Betis, Valverde explained that the decision had been made some time ago.

“It’s not recent, not even from a few months ago, but from quite some time ago. Making it public now is more a response to the club’s current situation. There will be elections at the end of this year, and we’re in a process where those who are currently in charge, or those who want to be, have to find a coach. And since it wasn’t going to be me, I announced it to make the situation easier,” he told Cadena Cope.

‘It’s not the time to take stock, we have goals to achieve’

Los Leones are currently in 10th spot, and should be safe from relegation with a seven-point cushion. On the other hand, Athletic are just three points off a potential European spot.

“The president – Jon Uriarte – wasn’t there and I spoke with him this week, but it was something that was already coming down the line. There are ten games left and we want to finish the season on a high note.”

“There are still goals we can achieve, and we don’t want any surprises. I’ve been with Athletic for almost 500 games, and I have a feeling that these next ten are going to be the most important. I don’t know why. It’s not the time to take stock because many people tend to turn the page and start on to the next one before they’ve finished the book.”

🫡 "There are ten matches left and we have a lot to play for." 🫂 "We have to go and fight for our lives in every match." 🎙️ Ernesto Valverde previews #AthleticRealBetis 👇 — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) March 21, 2026

‘A series of circumstances that I don’t want to go into right now’

Valverde was keen to place the emphasis on the remaining quarter of the season, but he was asked about both the motives for the decision and the possibility of Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola taking his place.

“It’s a decision I’ve been thinking about for some time. Obviously, it has a special meaning for me because it’s Athletic, and I’ve been here a long time, a four-year cycle… A series of circumstances that I don’t really want to go into right now, and which belong to an analysis from another time.”

“Now we have a pressing need to get points, regardless of the announcement that came out yesterday. It would only add fuel to the fire, and that’s what I’m trying to avoid. If I were to make any comments about Andoni, which will obviously all be positive, it would only add fuel to the fire. So we’ll talk about it later.”

Andoni Iraola denies talks with Athletic Club

Former right-back Iraola has been installed as the hot favourite ahead of Edin Terzic and Inigo Perez to take over from Valverde. Speaking on Saturday, he denied that he had held talks with Athletic about it.

“I have a lot of friends there, and they send a lot of messages. I can only speak very well [of him], he is my biggest reference in football. It is a decision he has taken, and it doesn’t affect me, apart from the supporter’s side of it.”

"He's my biggest reference in football" 🗣️ Andoni Iraola on Ernesto Valverde's imminent exit from Athletic Club ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/O71vFhsi7V — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 21, 2026

“It’s not a situation that has happened [speaking to Athletic]. It’s a discussion that I have to have internally, but it’s about Bournemouth and about my situation here, not any other club.”

The feeling in Bilbao has always been that Iraola will some day return to manage at the club he spent most of his career at. Both he and former assistant Perez are out of contract at the end of the season.