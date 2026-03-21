Barcelona seem to be more open to the idea of making sales this summer than in previous years, and it could see one or two previously key players leave the club. Since the arrival of Deco, the only major sales the Blaugrana have made were Vitor Roque, who exited for around the same as Barcelona spent on him, and Ousmane Dembele, after Paris Saint-Germain executed his €50m release clause.

This time round it could be different. Already it has been revealed that Barcelona would consider offers for left-back Alejandro Balde, who has not managed to hit the heights this season. It is worth taking into account that if Barcelona do move back within their salary limit, they would be able to use 40% more of the money they earn and save to register new signings than has been the case for the past three summers. Club sources are briefing that this will be the case.

🚨 Bernardo Silva will not renew his Manchester City contract, and will leave on a free this summer. FC Barcelona are exploring a possible move for the Portuguese who was already close to signing in the past. [@Gazzetta_it] 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/mSUTMuu7KI — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 21, 2026

Barcelona to consider offers for Jules Kounde

According to RadioMarca, Barcelona will listen to offers that arrive for France international Jules Kounde this summer. Although they are not looking to move him on, if a good offer arrives for him, then the Catalan giants will hear it out and are open to negotiations. The converted right-back signed a new deal with Barcelona until 2030 last year, but that is no impediment, as per Matteo Moretto.

Previous interest in Kounde from Chelsea

When Kounde signed for Barcelona, it is well-documented that he left an offer from Chelsea on the table to do so. Last season during negotiations over his new deal, whether it was agent talk or otherwise, Chelsea were also supposedly interested. It’s been Kounde’s most difficult season in Barcelona, having struggled for form throughout at right-back. Last month it was also reported that Barcelona were concerned over the performances of Kounde and Balde.