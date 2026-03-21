Barcelona return to La Liga action on Sunday afternoon as they play host Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou. The Catalans can go seven points clear – temporarily at least – with a win, as they seek to continue their outstanding record on home soil.

Hansi Flick spoke to the media on Saturday ahead of the match, and as per Diario AS, he was asked about how his side’s improvement in their pressing game has impacted their upturn in form.

“When we analyse the games, the performance has been good, especially in games like the one against Newcastle, where we saw the level I want from the team. When we’re active and play with intensity, everything flows and is more enjoyable, both on and off the pitch. I really liked what I saw the other day. The first round match against Rayo is also behind us; now the important thing is to maintain this dynamic in the final stretch of the season.”

Flick: Rashford has been dealing with discomfort

In the last few weeks, Barcelona fans have been surprised with Marcus Rashford’s lack of minutes. The Manchester United loanee did not play at all against Sevilla or Newcastle United, although Flick has now revealed that this has been due to a minor physical issue.

“He’s had some discomfort in the last few days and we preferred to be cautious with him. Now he is at 100%.”

Rashford’s lack of minutes have coincided with increased speculation on his future at the Spotify Camp Nou. Flick did not give much away regarding Barcelona’s stance on the matter, as well as the similar situation with fellow loanee Joao Cancelo.

“We need all the players until the end of the season and we don’t know what will happen after that. There is time and also a World Cup ahead. I trust everyone: Cancelo, Rashford, Gerard (Martin). They bring a lot of quality, just like the rest of the team. There will be time to talk about the future, but now is not the time to decide who follows or who does not. A lot can happen.”