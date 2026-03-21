Atletico Madrid submit €40m offer for Serie A midfielder

The summer transfer window does not open for another three months, but Atletico Madrid have already started their business. The priority for sporting director Mateu Alemany is a new midfielder, and his leading target is Atalanta and Brazil star Ederson dos Santos.

Atleti tried to sign Ederson during the winter transfer window, but after their bid was turned down, they ended up turning their attention to Rodrigo Mendoza and Obed Vargas instead. However, their interest has remained, and they intend to try again for the summer.

Alemany recently confirmed Atleti’s interest in Ederson, and according to Alfredo Pedulla, an offer has already been sent to Atalanta. Los Colchoneros are prepared to pay €35m plus €5m in bonuses for the 26-year-old, and this has already been communicated to the Serie A club.

Atalanta want in excess of €40m for Ederson

However, this will not be enough to appease Atalanta. They want a fixed fee of €40m as well as add-ons, which would likely take any deal up towards €50m, which would still be affordable for Atleti, but with other business needing to be done throughout the summer, it may be too much to pay.

Atleti may have been denied right now, but the situation is in their favour. Ederson is contracted at Atalanta until the summer of 2027, and he will soon be into the final 12 months of that deal, which means the Serie A side are under pressure to cash in if they decide that a renewal is not possible.

It will be interesting to see whether Atleti are able to strike an agreement for Ederson. It makes a lot of sense for a deal to be sought before the summer transfer window opens, given that Premier League clubs are likely to join the bidding over the next couple of months.