Real Madrid are back in La Liga action on Sunday, as they host city rivals in a mouthwatering clash at the Bernabeu. Victory is imperative for Los Blancos, as they seek to remain in touch with Barcelona in the title race.

As per Diario AS, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa spoke of his excitement for the Madrid derby when he spoke to the media on Saturday.

“Tomorrow is a very important match for us because of what these three points mean; but also for the fans, for the great atmosphere we have been experiencing in the stadium these last few games. It is one of the best matches you can experience as a player, spectator… and surely also as a coach.

“I want to see a Bernabéu that is dedicated. The truth is that we arrive with a lot of enthusiasm, with a lot of desire. We are looking forward to playing against a great team. So maximum expectation and enthusiasm.”

Arbeloa: Bellingham return won’t affect Thiago Pitarch

Arbeloa was also asked about Jude Bellingham, who should return to action after the international break. He’s looking forward to the challenge of re-integrating the English midfielder into his line-up.

“When we reach that river, we will cross that bridge. It’s clear that having Jude Bellingham back in the team, for me, is excellent news – like having managed to get Thiago to give this performance. There are many games, many minutes. I love these problems. They’re blessed problems, having to choose between great players! They can both play together, too. In other words, that… not because Bellingham plays, Thiago has to stop playing.”

Arbeloa was also clear about how his Real Madrid side must work towards success, regardless of who plays.

“I must find his best role, his best position. And make them work. Finding each one their place, as well as giving them the mobility and space necessary for them to show their talent. And then, when we don’t have the ball… there is no other way for the eleven to work. If the eleven of us don’t work… It’s just that no matter what opponent you have in front of you, you’re going to suffer. We have to be a team. What I always tell them: to travel together when we go forward, to travel together when we go backwards. And that in the end is having a collective mentality. I don’t see much of the problem of having great players. And if it’s a problem, then blessed is a problem, as I said before. And it will be up to me to make them understand their role in the team. And that they put all their talent at the service of the collective.”