Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s final England squad before the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The former Liverpool man has been battling with injuries for much of this season, but of late, he has found a run of fitness and a starting spot under Alvaro Arbeloa.

For the first time this season, both Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal have been fit for a prolonged period of time. Carvajal has been on the bench for the most part, with Alexander-Arnold taking the majority of starts, and the 33-year-old has been left out of the Spain squad. Yet his starting role has not been enough for Alexander-Arnold to get back into the England team. Tuchel has gone with Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento and Tottenham Hotspur’s Djed Spence over him.

Here we go. It's your #ThreeLions squad for March camp! 👀 — England (@England) March 20, 2026

Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham make the cut

Despite not having played for Real Madrid since the start of February, midfield teammate Jude Bellingham has made the cut. He is looking to get back from injury this Sunday against Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby, but there is no certainty over whether he will be given the green light to play.

On the other hand, Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford has also been given the call from Tuchel. The Manchester United loanee has also been in good form this season, but has tailed off a little of late, feature in just four of Barcelona’s last seven games, in which he has not managed a goal or an assist – his longest run of the season.

Tuchel’s comments on Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham

The England manager has made headlines for some of his comments on the Real Madrid duo. In September, he apologised for referring to some of Bellingham’s behaviour as ‘repulsive‘. On the other hand, Tuchel has praised Alexander-Arnold’s ability and backed him to shine at Real Madrid, saying that he ‘needs to feel the faith of his managers’. However it appears he is on the outside looking in for the World Cup squad.