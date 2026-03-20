Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has confirmed that Real Madrid talent Thiago Pitarch has committed to play for La Roja. The emerging midfielder is eligible to play for Morocco too, and the Atlas Lions have been pushing for him to do so, but it seems he will wear La Roja for the foreseeable.

Pitarch has made a major impact at Real Madrid over the last month, and has started their last five games on the bounce. There was talk the 18-year-old could be in the senior squad already, but he has instead been called up to the under-19 team. Pitarch was already involved in the under-19 setup, and was called up in February and September, playing three times.

De la Fuente confirms Pitarch is committed to Spain

Of course, there are cases of players switching allegiances to Morocco even after playing for Spain’s senior side, as was the case with Brahim Diaz and Munir El Haddadi. However de la Fuente told Diario AS that he was confident Pitarch would play for Spain.

“It’s a similar case to Mosquera’s. The great news is that Thiago wants to play for Spain; he’s very committed to the national team, and that, as with other players, makes us very happy. We fully respect anyone who decides otherwise and prefers to play for another country, wishing them all the best, but I’m very pleased that Thiago has chosen to wear our jersey.”

Mosquera earns first call-up

One player who is in the senior side is Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera. The former Valencia man has been a regular in the under-21 sides in recent years, but Colombia were keen to have him feature for them, as he has dual nationality. As it stands, he is in contention for a spot in Spain’s World Cup squad.

“Mosquera is another important player who has joined our cause. He’s having a great season with Arsenal, and his versatility is key, as he can play both center-back and full-back. The situation at center-back doesn’t worry me; he brings us a lot of versatility, he’s very fast, he always stays focused, and he has all the experience of having come through the youth ranks. It’s hard to ask for a better introduction.”