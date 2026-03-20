Liverpool end interest in buying La Liga club

Liverpool ownership Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have reportedly backed away from the idea of purchasing a club in La Liga. There had been for some time interest in purchasing a majority stake in Getafe, but appears those plans are now off the table.

FSG were looking to mimic the multi-club ownership model enacted by the City Group at Manchester City, and looked at a number of clubs in Spain that could have provided an opportunity. The first they examined was Malaga, and the likes of Girondins de Bordeaux, before seeming to settle on Getafe. President and majority owner Angel Torres has also expressed a willingness to sell the club, and reporting claimed that due diligence was being carried out ahead of a potential €150m deal.

Liverpool owners end interest in buying Getafe

However The Athletic say that FSG have now stepped back from the idea of purchasing Getafe. They also looked into buying a 30% stake in AS Monaco, one of 25 clubs in total that were considered, but the project is now described as ‘dormant’, after a lack of clarity from UEFA on the ability of multiple clubs under the same ownership to compete in Europe.

Before looking at Getafe, Espanyol, Levante and Real Valladolid were also considered, but Los Azulones were the most advanced. The salary limit rules in La Liga, cost and limited revenue streams were factors in FSG’s decision not to go ahead, as they were unsure they could carry out the investment they wanted to.

Getafe owner Angel Torres willing to leave in 2028

Since, Torres has rejected the idea that he is looking to sell imminently. Currently there is renovation work being carried out at the Coliseum, and they are due to be finished in 2028. Torres has publicly commented that he will leave the club once the renovations on their stadium are complete.