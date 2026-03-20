Liverpool exploring €50m summer move for Real Madrid midfielder

This summer’s transfer window promises to be a busy one for Real Madrid, who have glaring issues that need to be addressed in Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad. The expectation is that two midfielders, one being Nico Paz, will arrive at the Bernabeu, and this could open the door for one of their existing players to depart.

If that is the case, the most likely to depart would be Eduardo Camavinga, who has struggled for continuity throughout this season. Real Madrid are prepared to listen to offers in excess of €50m for the France international, who is attracting strong interest – most notably from the Premier League.

According to TEAMtalk (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool are among those keen on Camavinga, and they have already started working on a deal to sign the Real Madrid midfielder. They see it possible to bring him to Anfield, although much will depend on whether they can convince the player to leave the Spanish capital, where he appears to be very settled.

Camavinga has been highly-rated by Real Madrid officials for some time, but with the emergence of Thiago Pitarch in recent weeks, there is a feeling that he can be sold to raise transfer funds. Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham are also ahead of him the pecking order, so while his value is high, it makes sense to entertain a sale.

Liverpool would be a good move for Camavinga

A move to Liverpool could benefit all parties. Camavinga would be a regular starter at Anfield, which would allow him to regain his best form in the coming years. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be aware that they can get top dollar from Premier League clubs for their players, as was the case when the likes of Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Martin Odegaard joined Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.