AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit looks set to make a big-money move this summer, with a number of top clubs interested in the 19-year-old. He has openly acknowledged an interest in playing in Spain, and an admiration for Barcelona, but Real Madrid appear to be the side that are looking at a move for him.

Los Blancos are keen to strengthen their midfield, and established names such as Vitinha and Rodri Hernandez have been mentioned as preferred options. Smit would be the younger alternative, and was on their shortlist last summer. That said, Smit himself has admitted that his idol is Andres Iniesta, and that he grew up watching Barcelona.

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Smit admits move is likely this summer

His future has been a source of regular speculation this season, and he was asked about it again after AZ Alkmaar progressed against Sparta Prague in the Conference League following a 4-0 win. Smit explained to Ziggo Sport (via MD) that he was unlikely to stay in the Netherlands.

“That’s also a possibility, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. I understand why everyone’s asking about it, because the figures you hear are absurd. People think it’s a huge amount of money, and I agree. We’ll see how things develop.”

Comments suggest Real Madrid move is unlikely

In terms of what he will prioritise when it comes time to decide on a move, Smit was keen to have plenty of game time.

“Basically, I just want to play a lot. That’s important to me. I don’t yet know what my ideal next step would be. When I do, I’ll let you know.”

Even if Smit has admitted that he would rather play in La Liga than the Premier League, if he wants guarantees of game time, it seems unlikely he will get them at either of Spain’s big two. There is perhaps a hole for him at Real Madrid, but he would be competing with Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham for a spot. At Barcelona, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri are established in his position.