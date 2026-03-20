Florentino Perez fuelling Real Madrid interest in Bundesliga winger

Real Madrid are being linked with a number of players this summer, as they seek to plug some gaps in their squad. Some seem more fanciful than others, but if President Florentino Perez is able to pull off one or two of those deals, any dissent at the Santiago Bernabeu would likely fade into the background.

That would probably be the case were Real Madrid to bring in Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. The France international was linked to Real Madrid back in February, and has been watched by a number of Europe’s top clubs too. Earlier this month, it was denied by Bayern that they would consider any offers for Olise, amid talk of a potential €160m bid this summer.

Real Madrid interest in Olise fuelled by Florentino Perez

According to Christian Falk on CF Bayern Insider, the interest from Real Madrid is genuine. The person driving the move is none other than President Florentino Perez, who ultimately pulls the strings at the Bernabeu. Falk notes that an unsuccessful season in Madrid could inspire bigger spending, and Rodrygo Goes is not set to return until 2026.

Bayern Munich would consider €160m offer

The German transfer insider goes on to say that Bayern would not reject an offer out of hand if it was to be in the region of €160m. Falk’s understanding is that the Bayern heavyweights would discuss the matter if an offer of that size were to arrive, but as things stand, they have no plans to sell. Currently he has a deal until 2029, and no release clause.

Would Real Madrid go big for Olise?

Los Blancos have certainly scaled back their spending since the pandemic, and at 24, Olise is on the very edge of the age range Los Blancos tend to spend big on. It is true that Real Madrid have been lacking a presence on the right wing for some time, but unless one of Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo is sold, and with priorities elsewhere, it seems unlikely.