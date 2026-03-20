Ernesto Valverde announces exit from Athletic Club

Ernesto Valverde has announced that his third spell as manager at Athletic Club will come to an end this season. Los Leones have enjoyed excellent success with Athletic once again over his four-year spell, but this season has not been of the same standard.

Under Valverde, Athletic won their first major trophy in four decades after bringing the Copa del Rey back to Bilbao in 2024. The celebrations brought over a million people onto the streets of the Basque capital, and the following season Athletic qualified for the Champions League, while reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League before exiting to Manchester United. This year, Athletic returned to Europe’s premier competition for the first time in a decade, albeit it did not go as planned.

Valverde’s exit: ‘It’s been agreed with the club’

The announcement was made public on Friday, as Athletic put out a statement made by Valverde.

“Hello everyone. I’m here today to announce that I won’t be Athletic’s head coach next season. This is a decision I’ve come to over time, one that I’ve discussed with the club, and I wanted to share it with you.”

ℹ️ Ernesto Valverde will step down as Athletic head coach at the end of the season. "It’s a decision which I’ve come to over time and which has been agreed with the club." "There are ten games left and we have a lot to gain." We'll give you a proper send-off soon, Gaffer! — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) March 20, 2026

“At the same time, it’s worth noting that we have ten crucial league matches left, starting this Sunday against Betis. Ten matches in which we aim to achieve our goals, in which we have a lot to gain, in which we’re going to give it our all and which, without a doubt, we can win if we all stick together.”

Valverde to bring up 500 games in charge of Athletic

Valverde will see out the final 10 La Liga games this season, which will take him to 504 games in charge of the club over his three spells, first from 2003-05, then 2013-2017 and he took charge in 2022 this time around. The club have promised to give him a ‘proper send-off befitting an Athletic Club legend’.