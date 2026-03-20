Andoni Iraola favourite to take over La Liga giants this summer

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola could be making a return to Spanish football this summer. The former Rayo Vallecano boss is now in the frame to return to his only club in Spain as a player, Athletic Club.

On Friday, Ernesto Valverde announced that he would be stepping down from the hotseat at San Mames at the end of the season, bringing to an end a highly successful third spell. A return to the Champions League, a run to the Europa League semi-finals and a Copa del Rey were all achieved in arguably the best of his three stints. Now the search is on for his replacement.

https://twittercom/MatteMoretto/status/2035030872026480965?s=20

Andoni Iraola the favourite to take over at Athletic Club

According to multiple reports, from both TalkSport and Matteo Moretto, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is the hot favourite to take over from Valverde. The latter claims that both the squad and the sporting department at Athletic are clear that he should be their next manager. Meanwhile the former explain that Bournemouth were growing in confidence that they could hang onto Iraola at the end of the season, but are aware that a return to San Mames would be highly attractive to him. Iraola is out of contract at the end of the season, and also has admirers at Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

🚨 Andoni Iraola is one of the leading candidates for the Athletic Bilbao job and is set to inform Bournemouth by the end of the international break whether he’s going to sign a new deal. Iraola is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to commit to fresh terms.… pic.twitter.com/NwOviFqMPZ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 20, 2026

Alternatives to Iraola

Another alternative, as per Marca is former assistant and current Rayo Vallecano manager Inigo Perez, who is also out of contract this summer, and has previously played for Los Leones too. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino is another big name out of contract, and has experience in La Liga, and his agents have made it clear he would be interested in the job.

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez is earning praise for his work with Os Celeste and his strong academy record, and Athletic see him as a potential fit as a result. Diario AS add ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic as an option liked by President Jon Uriarte, having first managed in their academy, and then taken the senior side to a Champions League final and a German Cup.