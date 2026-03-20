Álvaro Arbeloa v Diego Simeone: The Madrid Derby’s Newest Duel

UK viewers can watch the Madrid Derby live on Premier Sports on 22 March, with

coverage available across the Premier Sports TV channels and the Premier Sports

streaming platform. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00pm GMT.

This month, the Spanish capital stops again as on the 22nd, Atletico Madrid

host Real Madrid in the latest edition of the Madrid derby – a fixture with Diego

Simeone once again being the constant figure in Atletico’s dugout.

However, this one carries a fresh narrative. Standing in the opposite technical area

will be Alvaro Arbeloa, taking charge of his first Madrid derby as a senior manager.

He becomes the 10th different Real Madrid boss Simeone has faced in this rivalry

– and the ninth managerial change at the Bernabeu since the Argentine took over

Atletico in December 2011.

With Atletico thrashing Real Madrid 5-2 in the reverse league fixture earlier

this season, the questions ahead of the rematch are clear. Can Simeone continue a

new trend of unsettling new Madrid managers? Or, can Arbeloa seize an early

advantage in their personal duel and hand his side crucial points in the title race?

Simeone vs New Madrid Managers – First Impressions Count

Since arriving in 2011, Simeone has faced 9 different Real Madrid managers in

competitive derbies. Arbeloa will be the 10th.

In those 9 debut meetings against a new Madrid boss, Simeone’s record reads

almost symmetrically, showcasing how unpredictable the Madrid Derby can be:

● Wins: 3

● Draws: 3

● Losses: 3

● Win percentage: 33%

While the numbers show a perfectly even split, they underline how competitive

the Madrid Derby can be. Simeone has ensured Atletico remain a constant

obstacle for Real Madrid, regardless of who occupies the Bernabeu dugout.

Overall, in Madrid derbies as Atletico manager, Simeone’s record reads:

● Games: 45

● Wins: 12

● Draws: 15

● Losses: 18

● Win percentage: 26.7%

That broader record reflects the challenge of facing one of Europe’s most

decorated clubs. Prior to Simeone’s arrival, Atletico had failed to beat Real Madrid

in LaLiga for 14 years. Under him, they have lifted domestic and European trophies

and reached two Champions League finals, transforming the rivalry from one-sided

to ultra competitive.

Another win this month would not only complete a league double this season, but

it would also lay a marker down against yet another first-time Madrid Derby

opponent.

Arbeloa’s Derby History – From Defender to Decision-Maker

For Arbeloa, the derby is not new territory emotionally – but tactically, this is

unexplored ground.

As a Real Madrid player, he faced Simeone’s Atletico multiple times. His playing

head-to-head record against Simeone-managed sides stands at:

● Wins: 4

● Draws: 4

● Losses: 4

However, the challenge now is different. As a manager, Arbeloa must find solutions

against an in-form Atletico Madrid.

Arbeloa’s Real Madrid, meanwhile, need the points. With the title race finely

poised, a slip up risks firmly handing momentum to Barcelona. The derby, as

usual, is not just about local supremacy – it will shape title implications and the

picture for Champions League spots for next season.

Derby Stakes

For Simeone, this is about control, strengthening Atletico’s position in the rivalry

and sharpening his personal record against Real Madrid’s ever-changing dugout.

For Arbeloa, it is about announcement – proving he can translate his

understanding of the rivalry as a player into tactical authority as a manager. For

Real Madrid, it is about necessity as the title race leaves little margin for error.

Don’t miss Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid this Sunday, 22nd March, available live

in the UK via Premier Sports, 8:00pm GMT kick off.