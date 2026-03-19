Barcelona had a fantastic night on Wednesday, as they demolished Newcastle United by a 7-2 scoreline at the Spotify Camp Nou, as they waltzed their way into the Champions League quarter-finals. The manner of their progression was remarkable, and it has led to many onlookers standing up and taking notice.

Former player Thierry Henry, who won the 2009 Champions League with Barcelona, made this clear when discussing the victory over Newcastle during CBS Sports’ show on Wednesday, as per MD.

“Congratulations Barcelona, Europe is starting to feel the danger. When a team is turned on like that, it leaves nothing behind. What happened is not a triumph, it is a world earthquake, on a night that will go down in history.

“What second half is this? It was a total transformation. Barça played with a different personality. This is the real Barcelona. When they want to, they do everything. They are an incredible team. It’s as if we had Johan Cruyff’s ‘Dream Team’ again. Newcastle collapsed in the face of such offensive flow. Stopping Barcelona if they are like this is almost impossible.”

Can Barcelona end their 11-year wait for a Champions League?

There is no doubt that the Champions League is Barcelona’s great desire for this season. They have come close but not close enough to winning the competition on multiple occasions since their last triumph in 2015, but with Hansi Flick at the helm, there is a genuine belief that they can get it done.

Barcelona are on the “easier” side of the draw, although they will need to defeat Atletico Madrid and Arsenal/Sporting CP in order to reach the final, where they would face one of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain. If Flick’s side play as they did on Wednesday, they will have no fear against anyone, especially at the Spotify Camp Nou.