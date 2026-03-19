Amid uncertainty over the future of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Girona manager Michel Sanchez has said that he would be ready to take over at the Etihad. Michel was linked with the job in recent years following his excellent work with the Catalan side.

Guardiola is on course to finish his 10th season at City, but there has been significant talk that it could be his last. Despite having a year left on his deal, he could decide to call time on his stint in England this year.

Guardiola considering future at Manchester City

Following their Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid on Tuesday, Guardiola said that he had more than enough energy to go back and do it again next season. Yet the word is that he will consider his position next week following the League Cup final against Arsenal.

Michel Sanchez – ‘I’m ready for City job’

Speculation has already begun surrounding his potential replacement at City, with former assistant and ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reportedly holding talks with City Sporting Director Enzo Maresca. During a conversation with Feeberse, Michel was asked if he felt he would be ready for the challenge.

“I do see myself as ready, I see myself as ready to coach any team. I don’t know if they see it that way. Obviously, it’s not the same, but I have the ability to adapt and I want to experience it,” he said, as quoted by MD.

Is Michel a realistic option for City?

During the season Michel took Girona to a third-place finish and the Champions League, there was talk that City saw him as a possible alternative to Guardiola. Girona are also part of the City Group, and thus will have inside information on his coaching. It is true that said talk has quietened down over the last 18 months, which has also seen then Sporting Director Txiki Begiristain move on. Villarreal also have an uncertain situation on their bench, and Michel has been sounded out as a potential replacement at La Ceramica.