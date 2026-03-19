Spain fear friendly being cancelled due to bureaucratic issues

Last weekend, Spain and Argentina saw their La Finalissima plans go up in spoke, with the showpiece event having to be cancelled due to all parties being unable to agree on a new venue after it became clear that Qatar was no longer an option due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Spain will now play Serbia in a friendly next weekend, and three days later, they will host Egypt in their final match before a huge summer, headlined by the 2026 World Cup. However, there is a chance that the second of those matches is unable to go ahead.

As per Diario AS, the Spain-Egypt friendly is far from certain to be played, with the Egyptian Football Federation having yet been able to receive the necessary visas for their delegation to travel to Spanish shores.

Hany Abo Rida, who is the president of the Egyptian Football Federation, is personally working with the relevant authorities to get everything sorted, but if it becomes clear that this won’t be the case, Spain would face having to play only one match during the upcoming international break, which would not be ideal for the players hoping to stake their claim for a place in Luis de la Fuente’s squad for the World Cup.

Clubs would welcome Egypt match being postponed

On the other hand, the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and a number of other clubs whose players are projected to be involved with Spain during the international break would be relieved if the Egypt match were to be called off, especially given that it’s due to take place days before club football returns. It would mean extra rest for those La Roja stars due to be involved, although it would not be ruled out that the RFEF manage to find a solution in the event that Egypt cannot fulfil the fixture.