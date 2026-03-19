Real Madrid’s three options to strengthen centre-back position

Real Madrid are poised to go into the transfer market to strengthen their backline again this summer, but while there have been times that they already have a deal wrapped up by April, that is not the case this season. There are three options that stand out as potential options for Los Blancos.

Originally it was thought that Real Madrid might pursue two new additions, but with Antonio Rudiger potentially earning a contract renewal, that could mean just one arrives. Real Madrid did spend €60m on Dean Huijsen last summer, and Raul Asencio became a member of the first team squad late last season.

Real Madrid want Nico Schlotterbeck

One of the names mentioned most frequently with Real Madrid is Nico Schlotterbeck, and RadioMarca report that the he is indeed wanted by Los Blancos. On the flipside, Borussia Dortmund are doing their best to renew his contract before this summer. Real Madrid are also in conversations with Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract this summer, but it seems that he has slipped down their shortlist since last summer.

Jacobo Ramon situation at Como

Matteo Moretto goes on to explain that both Como manager Cesc Fabregas and Real Madrid are delighted with the development of Jacobo Ramon in Serie A. The 21-year-old joined from Castilla for €2.5m, and Real Madrid have the option to bring him back to the club for €8m this summer, or €9m next summer. The idea is to do so either this year or next.

It is not revealed what the decisive factor in that decision will be, but it seems likely that Ramon will be the replacement for Rudiger, whenever he leaves the Bernabeu. Schlotterbeck or Konate seem likely to compete for a starting spot if they come in, but the cost may be a decisive factor. If they can negotiate Dortmund down on price – BVB have made it clear they want at least €50m for him – then he might be the preferred options. Konate could of course arrive on a free.