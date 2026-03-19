Real Madrid enjoyed a successful trip to Manchester to seal their progress to the Champions League quarter-finals, running out 5-1 winners on aggregate against Manchester City. The one drawback from the game was a potential injury to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, but it was worse than first feared.

After the game, manager Alvaro Arbeloa declared that it was a precautionary substitution for Courtois, who was replaced by Andriy Lunin. The question was primarily whether he would be available for the Madrid derby this Sunday against Atletico Madrid. Tests were not conducted on Wednesday, as it was agreed Courtois would rest, but he has now been diagnosed with a muscle tear.

Thibaut Courtois to miss Bayern Munich tie

The news is far worse than first thought, and Cadena Cope say that Courtois will be out of action for around a month and a half. That would keep him out for both legs of their quarter-finals with Bayern Munich. It suggests a grade two hamstring tear, and Real Madrid say that he has an injury in his quadriceps, but did not give further details.

Which games will Thibaut Courtois miss?

Courtois is set to miss a minimum of seven games in La Liga and the Champions League, although that could extend to eight or nine depending on their progress in Europe. After the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid this Sunday at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid’s fixtures are as follows; RCD Mallorca (A), Bayern Munich (H), Girona (H), Bayern (A), Alaves (H) and Real Betis (A).

That takes Los Blancos into May, where Courtois would be keen to make it back to face Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. If they do make the Champions League semi-finals, he would be a major doubt for at least the first leg against one of Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool. The one silver lining is that he will likely be back to face Barcelona at Camp Nou, the weekend of the 10th of May.