Real Madrid closer to offering defender deal to stay at club

Real Madrid are set for further changes to their backline this summer, but it may be less dramatic than first imagined. Another central defender is expected to arrive at the Bernabeu, while David Alaba is expected to be thanked for his services at the end of his contract this summer. The uncertainty is whether there will be a second change in the centre-back room.

That may well hinge on the future of Antonio Rudiger. The 33-year-old Germany international is also out of contract in the summer, and earlier this season, it was predicted that he would also be moved on, with Los Blancos potentially looking to bring in two defenders.

Rudiger closing in on new contract

According to Matteo Moretto on RadioMarca though, Rudiger is closing in on a new deal. Talks remain ongoing and there has been no final decision, but Moretto says that his information suggests he is closer to remaining at Real Madrid than leaving. Los Blancos still have concerns about his fitness and his knee, which has been diagnosed with early onset arthritis, but that things are moving in the right direction for a one-year extension.

Rudiger’s injury record this season

Towards the end of last season, Rudiger underwent surgery on his knee that kept him out for six weeks, and he had a second intervention this September. That kept him out for around three months, and he suffered a third injury in the space of a year in January. In total, he has been absent for 21 games this season, playing just 17 times.

At the same time, Rudiger has returned to the starting XI once fit, competing for a spot with Raul Asencio and Dean Huijsen. One of the experienced heads at Real Madrid, with Alaba expected to leave, only Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy will be in their thirties next season from the current squad, and there is talk that out of those four, only Courtois is guaranteed to continue.