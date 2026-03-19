Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Samsunspor (3-2 on aggregate)

Rayo Vallecano have booked their place in the quarter-finals of a European competition for a second time in just their second ever appearance in continental action. Despite a defeat on the night to Samsunspor, Rayo held firm to ensure they maintained their first-leg lead.

The atmosphere was one of a crowd keen to enjoy the occasion, and despite the pressure that comes with the chance of a European quarter-final for the second time ever, Rayo’s players showed they too were keen to enjoy themselves, with early tricks and flicks from Andrei Ratiu and Isi Palazon. Not without substance either, with Jorge de Frutos forcing two excellent saves from Okan Kocuk.

Samsunspor did have one good opening hooked over the bar by Marius Mouandilmadji, but the Turkish side were struggling to live with Rayo when the ball was turned over. Pathe Ciss and Unai Lopez continuously sought out wingers Alvaro Garcia and de Frutos in space. Their offensive threat did subside as the half went on, but with Samsunspor being kept at arms’ length too, there was no sign of concern in the osmotic relationship between the crowd, coaching staff and players.

Before the match, Inigo Perez had remarked that he wanted his side to play the game as if the first leg did not happen, and early in the second half, he got fresh impetus from his players. Isi Palazon hit the side netting after a neat move down the left, before forcing Okan to tip a spiralling effort over the bar. Now starting to direct the Rayo attack, excellent play from Isi again left de Frutos alone with a defender again on the right, but he too found only the side of the net.

To their credit, it was with their first clear opening of the match that Samsunspor took the lead. Cherif Ndiaye led the counter-attack, and slipped in Marius Mouandilmadji to the edge of the box. He in turn laid it into the path of Ndiaye, who had beaten Luiz Felipe for pace, and rolled it into the net just after the hour-mark.

Rayo came again, asking questions and playing in the Samsunspor. Yet the urgency was now visible in the Samsunspor players, who could see their comeback closer. Good play from Antoine Makoumbou resulted in a cross to the back post, where Mouandilmadji was a mismatch for Ivan Balliu, but could not keep his header down.

For the first time, Rayo began to look uncomfortable. The sharp zip had exited their game, to be replaced by a picture of few passing options, and clearances long back to the Samsunspor defence. For all that the picture might have looked a little less bright for the first time, Samsunspor still were not finding easy shots on goal.

Perez had sent on Pedro Diaz and Oscar Valentin to freshen up his midfield, and inspiring runs forward managed to wake the Vallecas crowd. When stoppage time rolled around, the beat of the drum and the proximity of victory serenaded the Rayo team to the final whistle.

The final note to the match was another fine save from Okan, pushing wide a fine Sergio Camello header, and the reality is that he probably deserved the player of the match award. Even if the scoreline didn’t reflect it, Rayo might feel hard-done by not to have won or at least drawn the match on the night. As it was, fans and players alike went into the streets of Vallecas with the merry prospect of a trip to Greece, where AEK Athens await them in the last eight of the Conference League.