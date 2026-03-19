Real Madrid are hoping to have multiple players fit to face Atletico Madrid in their derby clash this weekend, as they look to keep their title challenge alive. Los Blancos sit four points behind Barcelona, but if the Blaugrana win, the pressure will be on at the Bernabeu this Sunday.

Hit by the news that star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss half of the remainder of the season after a hamstring tear, Los Blancos will be hopeful of getting a chunk of their squad back from injury for the final stretch after this international break. There are three players that could return in time for the derby though.

Jude Bellingham nearing return from injury

After Kylian Mbappe returned from his knee problem on Tuesday, the next to come back will be Jude Bellingham, say Diario AS. On Thursday he did part of the training session with the rest of the group, and is in with a chance of making the bench after nearly six weeks out. Bellingham is also coming back from a hamstring injury.

Optimism over Alvaro Carreras and Raul Asencio

There is hope that defenders Raul Asencio and Alvaro Carreras could be fit to start. Asencio has missed their last three games as he battles pain in his shin, and Carreras their past four with a knee problem. Both are back in training and expected to be fit.

Two more back after international break

Currently Real Madrid’s injury list for the derby will definitely consist of Eder Militao, Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Courtois. Apart from Rodrygo and Courtois, all three are expected to return after the international break, with Militao the headline after seven months out. He is likely to be eased back in though.

With Mbappe back, Alvaro Arbeloa must decide whether he is to start or come off the bench. France have called him up for international duty, suggesting he is expected to make a swift return to fitness. Carreras and Asencio will be competing with Fran Garcia, Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen for places in the back four.