Last weekend, Joan Laporta won the Barcelona presidential election, ousting rival Victor Font with a 68% share of the votes. He will start his fourth term on the 1st of July, but in the meantime, personnel across Spanish football have delivered their verdict on the result.

One of those has been Javier Tebas, who’s clashed with Laporta on many occasions over the last few years. As per MD, he hopes to see Barcelona kick on thanks to continuity, while he also joked about the fact that the Catalan club had “chosen” him over Lionel Messi.

“With the margin that he beat Font, there is nothing more to be said. As for (La Liga), there is an initial Laporta and now a different Barcelona in terms of management. Barça have chosen continuity. Sportingly, you can ask them for little more.

“Font said that it was a matter of choosing between Messi and Xavi or between Echevarría and Tebas. They have chosen Echevarría and Tebas. I say this in jest.”

Tebas reveals request for Laporta

Tebas has urged Laporta to correct Barcelona’s finances as soon as possible, as he hopes to see the La Liga leaders return to normality.

“Barcelona won La Liga last year, reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, won the Cup del Rey, the Super Cup… sportingly you can ask for little more. Laporta, I ask that he continues in the line of recent years in compliance with fair play – that is what I ask of you.”

The next few months, during which Rafa Yuste will be acting Barcelona president, will be crucial for Barcelona. They are hoping to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before the summer transfer window opens at the start of July, although they will need many things to go their way in order for that to come to fruition.