Endrick Felipe has had a season of two halves. He struggled at Real Madrid, but since the turn of the year, he has starred with Lyon, whom he joined on loan during the winter transfer window.

Endrick, speaking to WinWin (via Marca), discussed the change in situation between Real Madrid and Lyon. He also explained the decision-making process behind choosing to join the Ligue 1 giants, who were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday by Celta Vigo.

“The sequence of games is very important. It’s not the same to play 90 or 60 minutes as it is to go out 15 or 30. It allows you to take more risks and reduces the pressure to make a mistake. The sporting director and Paulo Fonseca talked to me a lot before I decided. They gave me a lot of confidence. I knew I was going to have more opportunities, but with a lot of demands.”

Endrick: Real Madrid is the winningest club in the world

Endrick will return to Real Madrid in the summer, at which point he hopes to have more prominence. He reflected on his first 18 months at the Bernabeu, while also revealing that he’s not yet spoken to new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

“We haven’t spoken yet. I’m focused on Lyon. I’m going to cheer for Real Madrid in the Champions League, but now I’m totally dedicated here. It’s the winningest club in the world. It is difficult for anyone to play for Real Madrid, young or old. They are always looking for new talents and the fans want to see them as soon as possible, but it is not always possible.”

Endrick delighted with Carlo Ancelotti influence

Endrick was also asked about Carlo Ancelotti, whom he worked with at Real Madrid, and still does now that the Italian is head coach of the Brazilian national team.

“I learned a lot with him at Real Madrid. I scored goals in all the competitions we played together. Now the work is different, without the day-to-day, but I’m sure we’ll do something good together.”