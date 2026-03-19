Atletico Madrid progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, despite losing 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur. Last week’s 5-2 win at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano meant that Los Colchoneros done enough in North London to seal their place in the last eight.

As per Diario AS, head coach Diego Simeone expressed his delight at Atleti’s progression, although he understands that more difficult matches are to come.

“It is a time to be happy. As a club, as a team, with the joy that our people will take this progress to the quarter-finals. The road when you enter the quarter-finals will be hard, as in the previous situations that we had to reach the final. We will have to compete as we have been doing. It will be difficult, we are probably facing the team that attacks best in Europe, but we will have our enthusiasm to compete as always.

Simeone: Alvarez was incredible vs Spurs

Simeone was also asked about the performance of Julian Alvarez, who was once again decisive against Spurs with one goal and one assist at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

“His match was incredible, with vision of the game, work, interpreting all the details of the match. He scored a great goal and delivered an attacking game that gave us a chance to always be present, and that in any game situation could generate a goal.”

Barcelona are best attacking team in Europe – Simeone

Atleti will familiar opposition in Barcelona in the quarter-finals, and Simeone is under illusions as to how difficult it will be for his side to come through that tie.

We try to compete with Barcelona, who are the ones we play. I have no doubt that they are the best team in Europe attacking, the possibility of having a quarter-final against them is of a high level and will demand that level for us.