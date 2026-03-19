Barcelona have a great time on Wednesday, as they secured an impressive 7-2 victory over Newcastle United in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, which ensured a 9-3 aggregate win.

Lewandowski: Very proud of myself and the team

Robert Lewandowski was one of the stars of the match, as he netted twice in the second half to seal the deal for Barcelona. As per TNT Sports (via MD), he spoke of his delight at the result, as well as his own performance.

“I am very happy and very proud, both of myself and of the team. We made some mistakes, it may have been too easy for Newcastle to score, but if you score seven goals, you can be very happy.”

Martin: We made two mistakes that cost us two goals

Gerard Martin also spoke to the media post-match, and he rued the two goals that Barcelona conceded in the first half.

“We made two mistakes that cost us two goals in the first half and that makes you insecure, play with less rhythm. In the second half we knew we were at home, that we had to go forward and we improved with the ball and we found the spaces and the chances.”

Bernal: Playing at the Spotify Camp Nou is a dream

Marc Bernal, who scored Barcelona’s second goal of the evening, could not contain his delight at scoring at the Spotify Camp Nou in the Champions League.

“As a child I came to the Camp Nou as a fan and now enjoying it from the inside with the fans is like living a dream. I couldn’t even imagine my goal.

“We knew they were going to push, we already saw it in the first leg. Flick told us at half-time to have the personality to have the ball, that we were playing at home, from there we controlled more and they fell apart a bit.”