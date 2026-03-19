Barcelona reconsider options on Marcus Rashford deal

Barcelona are reportedly reconsidering their options with regard to Marcus Rashford. The Catalan side have been keen to express the idea that they are willing to sign the Manchester United forward on a permanent basis, but there is no certainty that they will do so.

The Blaugrana brought Rashford in on loan last summer from Old Trafford, and negotiated a €30m buy option in his deal. They already have terms agreed with Rashford himself. Earlier in the season it was reported that Barcelona were keen to negotiate a deal with United at a lower price. Yet United, who feel the price is fair, are not willing to do so, and Barcelona have begun looking at cheaper alternatives.

🚨 Joelinton (Newcastle United): "You try to pressure one player, but the other already has the ball. You keep pressing, and then everything starts again. After a while, you just run… you don't even know who you're chasing anymore." [via @mundodeportivo] 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/7iSvajmnhq — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 19, 2026

Barcelona may seek second Rashford loan deal

It has now been reported by DM (via ESPN) that Barcelona are keen to seek a second loan move for Rashford. Of course from United’s point of view, with just two years remaining on his contract, it would make far more sense to cash in on Rashford this summer, if he is not willing to return under Michael Carrick. However Barcelona feel they could sanction a deal if it includes an obligation to buy.

How would this benefit Barcelona?

The reason it could make sense is that it would delay any potential payment for Rashford until the following summer. Even if Barcelona are projecting that they will get back within their salary limit this time round, it is not yet clear how much room they will have manoeuver, and their priorities are a centre-forward and a centre-back. Despite having played there in the past, Hansi Flick does not seem to see him as a natural number nine.

Rashford has on the whole performed well, with 10 goals and 13 assists in his 38 appearances, despite not being a regular starter throughout. His impact has somewhat lessened in recent weeks after a knee injury, and he has just four appearances in Barcelona’s last seven games, none of which he has scored or assisted in.