Barcelona are devising a plan for the future of their forward line this summer, and it involves Robert Lewandowski. It has been widely expected that the Polish veteran, who turns 38 in August, would leave this summer at the end of his contract, but it appears that he could be offered a new deal.

Lewandowski is having his least convincing season so far at Barcelona, and before his brace against Newcastle United, had scored just twice in 10 outings. Receiving offers from Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, Saudi Arabia and potentially Serie A, Lewandowski is yet to be given a firm offer from Barcelona, but has said that he will decide in the final months of the season.

Barcelona see Lewandowski as Cristhian Stuani figure

Earlier this week after being re-elected, Barcelona President Joan Laporta declared that he was in favour of re-signing Lewandowski, but would leave the decision to Director of Football Deco. According to Cadena SER, Barcelona intend to offer him a new deal on a reduced wage. They see him as a similar figure to Cristhian Stuani at Girona, who has spent the last three seasons coming on in the final stages of games when his side are in need of a goal.

The Cristhian Stuani impact

Despite playing just 4,192 minutes in the last 3.5 years, Stuani has 44 goal contributions, an average of one every 95 minutes. At 39 years of age, the Uruguayan is two years older than Lewandowski and has four goals in 291 minutes.

🚨 On the two occasions that Lamine Yamal moved away from the wing, and received the ball through the middle of the pitch, he generated two goals out of nothing. [@xavierbosch] pic.twitter.com/wL3q1Ceg8R — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 19, 2026

Ferran Torres future in doubt

However with Barcelona set to pursue Julian Alvarez this summer, and Lewandowski to be offered a new deal, it casts doubt on the future of Ferran Torres. Cadena SER say that he has been up for sale almost every sale since he arrived, but has rejected all offers in favour of staying at Barcelona. He has also provided a strong alternative to Lewandowski, and demonstrated he can score goals. Yet with Hansi Flick doing what he can to get Lewandowski back to form, it has not gone down well with Torres.