The latest of the seemingly interminable links between Barcelona and Julian Alvarez has emerged, albeit this time with a slight twist. The Blaugrana are looking to replace Robert Lewandowski as their primary number nine this summer, and Alvarez is the name that seems to attract them most.

Despite this, Atletico Madrid have consistently denied there is any substance to the story, and that Alvarez will be remaining at the club until 2029, when his current contract expires. There is talk he will be offered a new deal, and with a €500m release clause, they are in control of the situation.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Following today’s tests, Joan Garcia has been cleared with no injury and will be available for selection. [@FCBarcelona] pic.twitter.com/Lmb9YbPJQV — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 19, 2026

Julian Alvarez avoids killing future speculation

Last week Alvarez made headlines after saying ‘maybe yes, maybe no’ when asked if he would be at Atletico Madrid next season, even if he did declare that he was happy at the club. Speaking to Movistar+ (via Cadena SER) last night, he was asked if he wanted to send a message to the fans, he responded with “Very grateful, that they came here, that they’re with me wherever I go, for the love, simply that, thank you.” Is he happy at Atletico Madrid? “Yes, thank you,” were his final words of the interview.

🗣️ "Estamos entre los ocho mejores. Vamos a por más". Julián Álvarez, 8 goles y 3 asistencias en Champions. 🎙️ @m_marchante #UCL #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/ioJmjciV9s — Movistar Plus+ Deportes (@MPlusDeportes) March 18, 2026

Barcelona President convinced he can sign Alvarez

The same outlet say that Barcelona President Joan Laporta is convinced that Alvarez can be signed this summer, and that they can pull it off for less than €100m. Barcelona’s plan is to include a player in the deal to bring the price down. It has been suggested that Barcelona’s insistence is rooted in the stance of one of the Atletico hierarchy.

🇺🇸❤️🤍 Johnny Cardoso: "We are READY for everything that's coming. We are Atletico Madrid, a big team, and these are the kind of matches we like." pic.twitter.com/eIcHWl9ITT — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 19, 2026

Swap deals have become relatively rare in recent years, given the number of interests involved. With players dictating their destinations more often than in previous years, Barcelona would have to convince a player to join Atletico, and Los Colchoneros would have to be interested in the player. Previously, Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ferran Torres have been mentioned as players that Diego Simeone is a fan of, but a swap deal seems a long way off.