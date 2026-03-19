Barcelona come up trumps as agent’s €3m lawsuit is dismissed

Barcelona have improved their financial situation in recent years, and for the time being at least, this will not be affected by a legal case that the Catalans have been involved in over the last 12 months.

Last February, Barcelona received a court order after a case was opened by FIFA-registered agent Isaac Tutumlu, who was claiming €3m in unpaid services from the deal that saw Jules Kounde join from Sevilla in the summer of 2022. He has alleged that then-Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who will be re-appointed to the position in July, solicited his services in the summer of 2021 in regards to seeking a deal with Los Nervionenses, although this has been denied by those within Can Barca.

The case has now concluded, and as per MD, judge Yolanda Lucia Arrieta of the Civil Section of the Court of First Instance of Barcelona has sided with the Catalan club. Tutumlu’s claim has been dismissed, and he has now been ordered to pay the necessary costs himself.

Tutumlu now has the option to take the matter further, with an appeal to the Provincial Court of Barcelona being the next stage for him. Whether he explores this remains to be seen, but from the perspective of the club, they see it as a victory for them, with the idea that nothing else will come of it.

Barcelona have had numerous agent issues in the past

Agent fees have been a controversial issue for Barcelona the last few years, with sporting director Deco appointed shortly after he negotiated a deal with the club as agent of Raphinha. He denied taking any commission as part of that agreement, also in the summer of 2022, but as least when it comes to this case with Tutumlu, the Blaugrana have come out on the right side of the legal verdict.