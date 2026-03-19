Atletico Madrid are set for another busy summer, with at least one major change expected in the attacking third. Antoine Griezmann turned down a move to Major League Soccer side Orlando City earlier this month, but there is a good chance that he could go.

One of the names that Atletico have been linked with to replace him is Kang-In Lee, with whom they held talks with in the winter. Los Rojiblancos are expected to seek a deal with him in the summer, but Paris Saint-Germain are also keen to hang onto him.

Atletico Madrid interested in Mason Greenwood

Two summers ago, it was rumoured that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were looking at Mason Greenwood following a reasonably successful season at Getafe. Ultimately, he ended up moving to Olympique Marseille, but in September, it was said that Los Rojiblancos were monitoring Greenwood’s progress in France.

Now Cadena SER say that Atletico’s interest is still there, and he could be an option in the summer, potentially to replace Julian Alvarez, should he move on. The former Manchester United man was supposedly content in Madrid for the season he spent at the Coliseum.

Greenwood’s season at Marseille

The 24-year-old has gone from strength to strength under Roberto de Zerbi in Ligue 1, and is currently Marseille’s top scorer. So far this season has 25 goals and eight assists in his 38 appearances, and is also leading the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts.

🤝🇺🇸🇦🇷 Johnny Cardoso: "Julián Álvarez? They said he was in a bad streak, now he's a player who makes all the difference for us." pic.twitter.com/2O37YxMjOU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 19, 2026

How realistic is a move for Greenwood?

Certainly in terms of production and profile, he would add plenty to Atletico Madrid’s attack. That said, not only have Atletico been persistent in claiming Julian Alvarez is not for sale, Greenwood is different style of forward from the Argentine. Currently on the right side of their attack, Atletico have Giuliano Simeone, and he would also be a similar threat to Ademola Lookman.