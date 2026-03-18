WATCH: Raphinha, Marc Bernal and Anthony Elanga exchange early goals in Barcelona-Newcastle

Barcelona did not get on the scoresheet until the last kick of the game in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park. Yet it has taken them just five minutes to open the scoring in the second at Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick made just one change from the first leg, bringing Eric Garcia in for Ronald Araujo at right-back. Equally, Eddie Howe started Anthony Gordon in place of Will Osula up front in his only change from the 1-1 draw. Newcastle had the better start, getting two shots off on goal at Joan Garcia, but it was Barcelona who struck first.

Lamine Yamal feeds Raphinha for opening goal

It was with Newcastle pressing high that the opener came though. Lamine Yamal turned away from Lewis Hall in midfield, and fed Raphinha on the right side. Exchanging touches with Fermin Lopez on the outside, the Brazilian had plenty of time to pick out the bottom left corner after just six minutes, giving the Blaugrana the lead on the night and on aggregate.

Raphinha's cool finish gives Barcelona the early lead at the Camp Nou 🔵🔴 That Lamine Yamal turn in the build-up 🤤 pic.twitter.com/Jx3h9KWOar — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 18, 2026

Early breakthrough for Barcelona 🎯 Brilliant play from Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha applies the finish! @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/wgcODwwUlg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 18, 2026

Raphinha opens scoirng for FCB! Agg: 2-1 🇪🇺 Barcelona 1-0 Newcastle pic.twitter.com/7P7xK1QZzY — Goal Gallery (@Goalgallery2) March 18, 2026

Newcastle United respond within 10 minutes

It did not take long for the Newcastle response to arrive though, with Lewis Hall and Harvey Barnes combining well down the left. Anthony Elanga was picked out in behind the Barcelona defence, and his finish was perfect.

Anthony Elanga equalises for Newcastle against Barcelona, making the score 1-1 inside 15 minutes ⚡️@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/rS84T4aQtt — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 18, 2026

GOAL! ELANGA FOR NEWCASTLE 1-1

pic.twitter.com/7rEfSDdq4R — 𝖥𝖺𝗌𝗍 𝖦𝗈𝖺𝗅𝗌 (@iF29s) March 18, 2026

This Barcelona vs. Newcastle game is 🔥 Anthony Elanga briefly brought Newcastle level, before Marc Bernal's close range finish restored Barcelona's lead ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/my25cdmE03 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 18, 2026

Marc Bernal restores Barcelona advantage

As good as Newcastle’s response was, Barcelona had one of their own. A set piece from Raphinha was clipped to the far post, and Gerard Martin nodded down back across the six-yard box rather than going for goal himself. Marc Bernal continued his fine goalscoring form, finishing with ease from close range.

Just three minutes after Newcastle equalised, Barcelona are back in the lead through Marc Bernal 🤯@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/h08xgeYwFI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 18, 2026

GOAL! BERNAL FOR BARCELONA 2-1 NEWCASTLE

pic.twitter.com/DcMePl3CdM — 𝖥𝖺𝗌𝗍 𝖦𝗈𝖺𝗅𝗌 (@iF29s) March 18, 2026

Elanga levels before 30′ mark

Barcelona were their own worst enemy in the second goal they conceded though. Lamine Yamal gave the ball away deep in his own half, and Harvey Barnes beat Ronald Araujo to get a ball across the box. Elanga ghosted in behind Joao Cancelo for the fourth goal in 28 minutes.

Elanga is on stafe again . What a game 🇪🇺 Barcelona 2-2 Newcastle pic.twitter.com/HYIDQuxkmN — Goal Gallery (@Goalgallery2) March 18, 2026