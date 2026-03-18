Barcelona

WATCH: Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski and Fermin give Barcelona breathing room against Newcastle

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Barcelona have come under severe pressure against Newcastle United in the first half of the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. However in just eight minutes in the second half, the Catalan side finally have some breathing room for the first time in the tie.

The Blaugrana had taken the lead three times in the first half, through Raphinha, Marc Bernal and Lamine Yamal, but might have felt that Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski could have given them a larger lead. Yet Newcastle were causing Barcelona significant problems too. Harvey Barnes provided Anthony Elanga on two occasions to peg Barcelona back, but on the stroke of halftime, Lamine Yamal gave Barcelona back the lead.

Lamine Yamal penalty gives Barcelona back the lead

It was in the last minute of stoppage time in the first period when Lamine Yamal played Fermin Lopez in behind down the right. His ball across the box looked as if it would find Raphinha, but he was tugged back by Kieran Trippier. Lamine Yamal just about beat Aaron Ramsdale from the spot.

Fermin Lopez provides breathing room

Barcelona came out with extra verve in the second half though too, and after a beautiful move between Gerard Martin and Raphinha, Fermin Lopez was sent in behind to score the fourth of the night.

Robert Lewandowski returns to scoring form

A second set-piece goal from Lewandowski followed, justifying his selection. It was again Lopez getting in behind who won the corner, and Lewandowski beat Tino Livramento at the back post from Raphinha’s corner.

Just minutes later, he had his second. Lamine Yamal had a second brilliant turn in midfield from a central position, and this time sent Lewandowski clear on the right side of the box. His finish was clinical across Ramsdale.

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Tags Barcelona Champions League Newcastle United

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