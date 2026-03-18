WATCH: Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski and Fermin give Barcelona breathing room against Newcastle

Barcelona have come under severe pressure against Newcastle United in the first half of the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. However in just eight minutes in the second half, the Catalan side finally have some breathing room for the first time in the tie.

The Blaugrana had taken the lead three times in the first half, through Raphinha, Marc Bernal and Lamine Yamal, but might have felt that Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski could have given them a larger lead. Yet Newcastle were causing Barcelona significant problems too. Harvey Barnes provided Anthony Elanga on two occasions to peg Barcelona back, but on the stroke of halftime, Lamine Yamal gave Barcelona back the lead.

Lamine Yamal penalty gives Barcelona back the lead

It was in the last minute of stoppage time in the first period when Lamine Yamal played Fermin Lopez in behind down the right. His ball across the box looked as if it would find Raphinha, but he was tugged back by Kieran Trippier. Lamine Yamal just about beat Aaron Ramsdale from the spot.

Lamine Yamal scores from the penalty spot with the last kick of a breathless first half 🎯 Barcelona lead 3-2 on the night, and 4-3 in the tie 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/PjKmw00gRO — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 18, 2026

LAMINE YAMAL CONVERTS HIS PENALTY AND MAKES IT 3-2 BARCA (4-3) AGGREGATE pic.twitter.com/oza7wzMi6S — goalpost (@__goalpost) March 18, 2026

Fermin Lopez provides breathing room

Barcelona came out with extra verve in the second half though too, and after a beautiful move between Gerard Martin and Raphinha, Fermin Lopez was sent in behind to score the fourth of the night.

FERMIN LOPEZ SCORES AND MAKES IT 4-2 BARCA (5-3) AGGREGATE pic.twitter.com/mAtkBVs5jY — goalpost (@__goalpost) March 18, 2026

Fermín López caps off a well-worked move as Barcelona score their fourth 👏 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/lUgD3eY949 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 18, 2026

Robert Lewandowski returns to scoring form

A second set-piece goal from Lewandowski followed, justifying his selection. It was again Lopez getting in behind who won the corner, and Lewandowski beat Tino Livramento at the back post from Raphinha’s corner.

Robert Lewandowski rises highest to get in on the action 🎯@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Nd6iF5wfIK — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 18, 2026

🚨 LEWANDOWSKI MAKES IT 5-2 FOR BARCELONA VS NEWCASTLE WOW WHAT A GAME AND GAME OVER 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/ZWOAxBknsR — KinG £ (@xKGx__) March 18, 2026

Just minutes later, he had his second. Lamine Yamal had a second brilliant turn in midfield from a central position, and this time sent Lewandowski clear on the right side of the box. His finish was clinical across Ramsdale.

Robert Lewandowski strikes again to score Barcelona's SIXTH goal! 😲@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/iyCqMcikX1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 18, 2026