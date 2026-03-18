Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger had to be dragged away from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after Los Blancos won 5-1 on aggregate in their Champions League clash on Tuesday night. The pair seemed to be sharing a handshake after the game, but something clearly upset the German.

After the game, a slightly irritable Guardiola congratulated Real Madrid and Alvaro Arbeloa for their progression, but was keen to do so on the pitch after the game. He seemed to enjoy a smile and a laugh with Vinicius Junior, but after shaking hands with Rudiger, the atmosphere appeared to change.

Arbeloa drags Rudiger away from Guardiola

Rudiger and Guardiola engage in a handshake, but as Guardiola turns to leave, the German veteran holds onto his hand. Continuing to speak to Guardiola, Nathan Ake and Arda Guler then intervene, before Arbeloa also descends on the scene. He too then pushes Rudiger away, and can be seen telling another staff member to get the 33-year-old out of there.

Footage then also shows Guardiola blowing a kiss in the direction of Rudiger as he is led away from him.

A tough couple of weeks for Rudiger

The veteran defender has improved on the pitch in recent games, performing well against Erling Haaland and City over the course of the tie. However off the pitch, Rudiger was widely criticised for kneeing Getafe left-back Diego Rico in the head while he was on the floor. While he escaped punishment for the incident, the Referees Committee (CTA) later admitted it was worthy a direct red card.

Asked about the incident on Monday, Rudiger responded that if he had gone in intentionally on Rico, ‘he would not have got up’, and accused the Getafe defender of exaggerating the contact. He felt he had been unfairly characterised after the game.