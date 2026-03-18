Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Atletico Madrid (5-7 on aggregate)

Atletico Madrid are into the Champions League quarter-finals, despite losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Atleti’s three-goal advantage from last week’s first leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano meant that Spurs had to come out swinging in North London, although both teams had chances to score in the opening half hour. Nevertheless, it was the home side that broke the deadlock when Randal Kolo Muani headed home from close range from bring Los Colchoneros’ aggregate lead down to two.

However, Atleti issued a response two minutes into the second half when a counter-attack ended with Ademola Lookman playing in Julian Alvarez, who found the top corner to score his third goal of the tie.

Atleti were only level on the night for five minutes, as Spurs re-took the lead in spectacular fashion. Xavi Simons collecting the 25 yards out before curling an unstoppable effort into the far corner, leaving stand-in goalkeeper Juan Musso with no chance of making the save.

Nevertheless, Atleti did not cave after going behind for the second time, and on 75 minutes, David Hancko headed in Alvarez’s corner to deal the decisive blow. Spurs did manage to seal the victory on the night as Simons scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time following a wild challenge from Jose Maria Gimenez inside the area, but in the grand scheme of things, it mattered little.

Atleti to face Barcelona in quarter-finals

Atleti are fully deserving of their place in the last eight, where they will face Barcelona, who also defeated Premier League opposition in the RO16. The first leg will take place at the Spotify Camp Nou before the Riyadh Air Metropolitano hosts the second leg, which is the opposite of the recent Copa del Rey semi-final tie between the two teams.