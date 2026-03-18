Real Madrid midfield target confirms future is uncertain this summer

Real Madrid are set to invest in their midfield this summer, but there is little certainty on whom they will bring in. One of their long-term targets has fueled speculation that he could be available this summer.

A number of names have been linked with Real Madrid, who consider midfield a priority for their summer business. Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez, AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit and Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha have all been cited as potential targets. Over the weekend though, it was reported that Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez could be looking to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

‘I don’t know’ – Enzo Fernandez on Chelsea future

Those reports were backed up in Argentina, and following Chelsea’s 8-2 Champions League elimination against PSG, Fernandez spoke to the media in the mix zone.

“Since I arrived at Chelsea, situations like this have happened. It’s time to support my teammates. We can turn this around; there are eight Premier League games left and we need to qualify for the next Champions League, which is what we want. And we want to win the FA Cup, that’s what we’ll fight for; it’s a title, and we play football to win,” he told ESPN Argentina.

“I don’t know. Right now I’m thinking about this, then the World Cup comes and we’ll see,” he explained.

Contract situation makes life difficult for Real Madrid

The links to Fernandez had died down in recent months, with Chelsea reportedly quoting figures of over €100m for his signature. PSG are also reportedly interested in Fernandez, but Real Madrid’s biggest obstacle may be his contract situation. The Blues will be desperate to at least recoup their €121m investment, and Fernandez is under contract until 2032, putting them in a strong negotiating position. At 25 years of age, Los Blancos tend not to invest heavily in players that old of late, although that is not the case for Rodri or Vitinha either.