Barcelona host Newcastle United on Wednesday evening at 18:45 (CEST), hoping to maintain an 11-game winning streak at Camp Nou this season. After a 1-1 draw from the first leg, Barcelona will need to show an improved performance to make it through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Blaugrana remain without Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen through injury. While they have Gavi and Eric Garcia back, the former is not expected to play a role having just returned from eight months out. Eddie Howe is also without Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth, but Anthony Gordon is closer to full fitness after starting on the bench in the first leg.

🚨 Hansi Flick: "I expect a different scenario from the first leg. It will be a tough match because it's a physical team with an aggressive attitude." 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/AtIyIRAs4l — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 17, 2026

Minor changes from first leg

The main change for Barcelona will be the presence of Garcia, who is expected to replace Ronald Araujo at right-back, say Sport. Youngster Xavi Espart started over the weekend against Sevilla, but Garcia is fit to play. The other change predicted by MD is for Ferran Torres to come in for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish veteran started against Sevilla this weekend, and struggled in the first leg.

#Barca host #NUFC this evening, hoping to maintain their perfect record at Camp Nou this evening, and progress to the #ChampionsLeague. Sport believe that the addition of Eric Garcia will be the only change from the first leg for Hansi Flick. pic.twitter.com/H7y0DRZ7Vw — Football España (@footballespana_) March 18, 2026

Newcastle United to make one change from first leg

For their part, Howe is also only expected to make one change, with Gordon to replace Will Osula leading the line. In their previous two meetings at St. James’ Park this season, a 2-1 win for Barcelona, and a 1-1 draw last week, Gordon scored one, and was on the pitch for Harvey Barnes’

Suspension risk for Barcelona and Newcastle

Another problem for both managers to keep an eye on is the total of eight players at risk of suspension. Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Gerard Martin and Marc Casado will all miss the first leg of the quarter-finals if they are booked, and three are expected to start. Newcastle are in the same situation, with Dan Burn, Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock all walking the tightrope.